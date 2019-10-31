Borders knitwear producer spins out new Melrose showroom

Borders knitwear firm Eribé is spinning out a new showroom in Melrose after enjoying a jump in annual turnover.

The business, which supports a slow fashion ethos with its sustainable approach to making clothes, will open its doors in a Georgian house in the centre of the historic town tomorrow.

Founder Rosemary Erib says 'its all about the joy of knitwear'. Picture: Malcolm Cochrane

Eribé this year revealed record sales of £1 million and has recently moved its offices from Galashiels to Melrose, while relocating its production to premises in Tweedbank.

The company supplies its knitwear range of sweaters, cardigans, hats, gloves and scarves to more than 200 stores in 20 countries, with its “eco-friendly” production methods championing natural yarns and Scottish designs.

It is now expanding into new markets such as Taiwan, with sales also coming from the likes of Australia, Europe and Japan.

Founder Rosemary Eribé, a finalist in the 2019 Business Women Scotland awards, said: It’s been a very special year for Eribé. We’re delighted to have moved into our new home in Melrose, and our new factory premises in Tweedbank."

She said that her key focus is designing with the customer in mind, adding: “We listen to the people who wear our clothes; their feedback gives us joy – and it’s all about the joy of knitwear.”

READ MORE: 150 jobs lost in double whammy for Scottish manufacturing sector

READ MORE: These retailers have signed up for stores at Livingston's The Centre