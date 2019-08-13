Borders businesses being offered shares of near-£190,000 facelift fund

Borders businesses are being offered a chance to splash the cash on their shopfronts, thanks to a near-£190,000 handout from the Scottish Government’s town centre fund.

Five towns in the region are set to benefit from property improvement grant schemes to be run by Scottish Borders Council in partnership with community groups.

Galashiels is in line to claim the lion’s share of the funding on offer, £70,000 being earmarked to be spent there, with £40,000 on offer in Hawick, £35,000 in Jedburgh £21,000 in Selkirk and £20,000 in Eyemouth.

The schemes will be overseen locally by organisations including Selkirk’s business improvement district group, Energise Galashiels, Future Hawick and Jedburgh and Eyemouth community councils.

Property owners or tenants wanting to find out more should email jedcars@scotborders.gov.uk, sarah@exploreselkirk.co.uk, hello@energisegalashiels.co.uk, admin@hawickonline.com or eyemouthcc@outlook.com

Beneficiaries of previous schemes include Kelso Travel and the town’s Collections By ... bridalwear shop.

Mid Berwickshire councillor Mark Rowley, the council’s executive member for business and economic development, said: “This type of scheme has proved successful in a number of our towns previously, and that’s why we have worked alongside key community organisations to develop new schemes to launch this year.

“We have allocated funding to Eyemouth, Jedburgh, Hawick, Galashiels and Selkirk as these have been identified as priority towns for regeneration activity, and we are delighted that community groups in each town have come on board to help direct the funding to the areas of most need and to manage the schemes.

“Businesses and residents often tell me that that the appearance of a town is vital to help a town thrive and be an attractive place to shop, visit or do business.

“Often a bucket of paint and minor works can have a huge impact, so I’m glad these schemes will deliver just that, as well as adding some extra private investment to our townscapes.

“I really welcome that it is a range of local groups, at the heart of their communities, that will be helping the council deliver these projects.

“Up to 128 shops and properties could be improved as a result, and alongside a range of other projects, such as the conservation area regeneration schemes in Jedburgh and Hawick and investment in Eyemouth, Selkirk and Galashiels town centres, we will see a real, visible difference on our high streets.”