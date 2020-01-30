Borders brothers launch Scottish vermouth to shake up cocktail market

Have your say

A family-run Melrose drinks distributor is launching a brand of vermouth using the new-make malt spirit usually reserved for Scotch whisky.

Pineappl, owned by brothers David and Dominic Tait, is aiming to bring vermouth production to the Borders following the launch of Tait Bros’ Valentian Vermouth Rosso.

The cocktail drink, blended in Italy, combines Scottish new-make malt spirit, small batch Italian wine and botanicals grown in both countries.

It takes its name from the ancient Roman province of Valentia, which some scholars believe ran from the north of England to central Scotland.

Tait Bros’ Vermouth Rosso is set to be followed shortly by white and dry varieties.

Co-founder and director Dominic Tait, said: “Over the last two years we’ve thrown all our energy and enthusiasm into creating a vermouth which for us unites two great traditions while exploring new territories of flavour. Vermouth is a rapidly growing category and we want Scotland at the forefront.”

READ MORE: Luxury Caribbean resort expands after investment from Scottish developer



Pineappl has received support from organisations including Borders Business Gateway, Scottish Enterprise, Food & Drink Scotland and the Prince’s Trust.

Tait added: “Our long-term goal is to bring a level of our production to the Borders, creating jobs in our home market and a tourist experience.

“We believe that the vermouth adds an exciting new dimension to the Scottish drinks industry and can be a major part of helping achieve the goal of growing the value of Scottish food and drinks to £30 billion by 2030.”