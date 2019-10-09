Border Biscuits looks to sell millions more dark chocolate gingers

Lanarkshire-based Border Biscuits is looking for a tasty return after setting out plans to invest £3.5 million in its most popular product.

The family-owned business, which produces some ten million packs of biscuits a year, will use its dark chocolate ginger as the vanguard of its business growth strategy.

Sales of the product, which is the best-selling chocolate ginger in the UK, have increased by 38 per cent in the last two years.

The company’s plans for the brand will see the launch of a UK-wide campaign, including advertising, TV sponsorship and “distinct content” for its online media presence. Its aim is to increase its market share which is currently at 11 per cent of all branded biscuits within the “special treat category”.

Lanark-based Border Biscuits recently secured a listing with online retailer Ocado for its full retail range and the firm also exports across the globe.

Ambitious strategy

Managing director John Cunningham said: “For the last 35 years, the flavours in our traditional recipes have played an important role in our customers enjoyment of our beautifully crafted biscuits.

“The decision to focus on our hero biscuit, the Dark Chocolate Ginger and our new Famously Fiery campaign is a reflection of this. We are a growing family-owned business and we have an ambitious strategy to continue to build sales.”

He added: “A key focus over the last 12 months has been innovating to reduce single-use plastic. We know our customers are concerned about the environment and the new packaging means we can address this without compromising the quality of our biscuits.”

The firm, which was founded in 1984, currently turns over almost £18m a year and employs about 170 people at its Lanark facility. The brand is ranked 14th in the top 20 sweet biscuits in the UK.

