Bonnyrigg business launches new mental health first aid courses

A Bonnyrigg-based consulting company is launching a new series of mental health first aid training courses launches across Scotland.

NewbyCore Consulting Limited is launching the courses, kicking off in Edinburgh on May 7 and 8.

NewbyCore managing director Scott Newby said: “With 1 in 4 people experiencing a period of mental ill-health every year in the UK, there has never been a better time to educate people how to support friends, family members and importantly, work colleagues.”

Scott is passionate about mental health awareness, having openly discussed his own challenge with depression. “I suffered in silence for many years, and became accustomed to hiding my struggle well, particularly at work. I am therefore a huge advocate of enabling workplaces to be more supportive of colleagues going through a similar situation to me.”

Scott believes as many workplaces as possible should have a trained mental health first aider in the same way they have a physical first aider. “I think what’s important about the course is equipping people with the confidence to start a conversation with someone they think might be struggling. It’s not to say you can only do this if you’ve gone through the training – but the training not only helps you identify the warning signs, but vitally where to signpost someone for further professional support.”

The course has been developed in association with the awarding organisation First Aid Awards (FAA). On completion of the course you will receive the FAA Level 3 Award in Supervising First Aid for Mental Health. The first NewbyCore course will be on May 7 and 8 at Leonardo Royal Hotel, Haymarket, Edinburgh and are running throughout Scotland this year. The two-day accredited course is £190 (+VAT) and can be booked online at www.newbycore.co.uk The courses can also be delivered in-house.

For more information or to speak with a member of the team, visit www.newbycore.co.uk or call 0131 564 0237.