Bonnybridge hotel tipped for ‘best Honeymoon experience” award

Staff at Glenskirlie House and Castle in Bonnybridge while find on Tuesday if their hotel offers the best honeymoon experience in Scotland.

The business is one of just a handful to make the shortlist for the hotly-contested national title in the first ever Hotel Awards Scotland, to be staged in Glasgow next week.

Also tagged for awards recognition is Falkirk’s Powfoulis Manor Hotel, a contender for the Central region Independent Hotel of the Year title.

In Grangemouth the Grange Manor is on the short list for Central region’s Best Wedding Hotel of the Year, while the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa is a finalist for the Conference Hotel of the Year title.

Glenskirlie is on the south-east region short list for Best Wedding Hotel.

Outwith the hotels sector, Muirmailings Cottage in Plean is a contender for the competition’s Best Self Catering Accommodation Award.

The categories are said to have been voted for by travellers and residents who wanted to show their appreciation to their favourite hotels across the country.

A Spokesperson for the Hotel Awards Scotland 2019, said: ”Working for the hotel industry can be challenging at times and these awards aim to recognise those who have succeeded in this sector, despite the difficulties.

“The awards will provide a platform to thank those who have contributed to making Scotland a great place for visitors and give to the successful contenders the exposure they need to expand their business in this competitive sector.