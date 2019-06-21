Bon Accord to fizz with EIF sponsorship deal

Scottish soft drinks brand Bon Accord has been signed up as one of the sponsors of this year’s Edinburgh International Festival (EIF).

The Edinburgh-based company, which can trace its roots back to 1903 and was relaunched in June 2016, is behind naturally sweetened products such as cream and rhubarb sodas.

Its drinks will be served at exclusive EIF events, including the opening celebration and private artist parties, along with Edinburgh Gin.

The firm also noted that

70 per cent of EIF tickets are sold to residents of Scotland and 60 per cent of them local to Edinburgh,

Founder and director Karen Knowles said: “Bon Accord and the [EIF] are both Scottish institutions with rich history, and now both showcase a contemporary and innovative Scotland. We only re-launched Bon Accord three years ago, so to be aligned with world’s greatest arts festival is a real privilege.”