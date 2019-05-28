Boe Gin sales leap £7m as flavoured spirits surge

A Stirling-based gin producer is in high spirits after revenues and profits rocketed on the back of nationwide listings and a booming flavoured gin market.

Boe Gin has hailed “phenomenal” growth as sales jumped to £8.5 million in the year to the end of February, rising more than seven-fold from £1.1m in the previous year.

Operating profits soared from £100,000 to more than £1.2m in the period, while earnings after tax leapt by £1m to £1.1m.

The distiller, which operates from the village of Throsk, near Stirling, pointed to a string of UK-wide listings in the on and off-trade, the growing popularity of flavoured spirits, and investment in its staff.

The brand now has seven full-time sales staff based across the country, compared with one part-time team member two years ago.

Its gin can now be found in more than 300 Morrisons stores and around 11,000 cocktails bars, restaurants and pubs across the UK.

Several products are currently being exported to Spain, with the business citing “many opportunities” for further international growth.

Boe, which is owned by Stiffy’s Shots, produces full-strength gins infused with tastes such as violet and passion fruit, as well as the traditionally flavoured spirit.

It takes its name from Franz de le Boe, who – according to legend – created the spirit with juniper berries while in search of a medicinal tonic.

Director Andrew Richardson said: “We have expanded very rapidly from having a focus on Scotland, to Boe being enjoyed across the UK and beyond.

“We’ve been at the forefront of flavoured gin in the UK and are also exporting Boe Violet and Boe Passion to Spain. There are many opportunities in the UK and internationally to grow the business much further.”

Director Carlo Valente added: “Our success is due to our determination to bring distinctive flavours to gin, that taste great and gin drinkers will enjoy. Knowing we were truly innovating and seeing the interest our products soar over the past year has led us to invest further in the business and hire more staff to support demand.”