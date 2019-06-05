Blantyre firm ship-shape with work for Royal Navy

A Blantyre-based business has won a contract to supply its technology to the Ministry of Defence for use in maintaining Royal Navy ships and submarines.

Cactus Industrial has deployed members of staff to deliver training to navy personnel and contractors in the effective use of its “Bristle Blaster” technology in preparing surfaces affected by the marine environment.

The firm has received an order from the MoD for a number of machines using the technology and anticipates more orders over the coming months. The value of the contract has not been disclosed.

Cactus deploys Bristle Blaster technology and coatings in a range of sectors, particularly in the upstream oil and gas industry.

Chief executive Jamie Gallagher said: "Bristle Blaster technology is uniquely suited to maintaining valuable Royal Navy assets including ships and submarines.

"We have now trained and educated Royal Navy personnel in how to use the Cactus Bristle Blaster for optimal surface preparation for maintaining the UK’s sea-going fleet.

"Blasting without grit technology is one of the most effective ways of ensuring that Royal Navy ships and submarines are prepared to face the harsh marine environment with as little downtime as possible."