Bird-focused gift and homeware specialist Sandra Vick sees sales soar

Gift and homeware producer Sandra Vick has hailed turnover doubling for the second consecutive year.

The business, based in Penicuik on the outskirts of Edinburgh, is behind a range of prints, paintings, cards and kitchenware based on Vick’s original artwork.

Vick began trading three years ago, creating products based on her original artwork. Picture: Rachel Hein.

The former economics lecturer at Edinburgh’s Queen Margaret University began trading three years ago, with designs inspired by birds found in various Scottish landscapes.

Each product comes with a card that illustrates the bird and shares details of its habitat and ecosystem.

Established in 2017, the business has enjoyed organic growth, with turnover doubling each trading year. Additionally, the designer uses only UK-based manufacturers.

Partnerships have been agreed with retailers including Sheila Fleet Jewellery in Orkney; New Hopetoun Gardens in West Lothian; and Allium gallery in South Queensferry, in addition to the company’s own online sales.

Vick hailed sales success at the British Trust for Ornithology’s Birdfair in Derbyshire in the late summer, and this has continued at more recent events such as the Edinburgh Christmas markets.

The company’s long-tailed tit range has now been shortlisted for Gift of the Year 2020.

Vick, who has a Masters degree from Edinburgh College of Art and has produced artwork held in private and corporate collections worldwide, commented: “It’s great to be able to bring art and nature into people’s homes at an affordable level as well as through original art.

“The long-tailed tit design has always been our best seller and it is wonderful that the range has been shortlisted for Gift of the Year 2020.”