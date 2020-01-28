Billionaire set to transform remote Scottish village into 'community hub'

A billionaire plans to create a commercial and community hub in a remote part of Sutherland - complete with its own brewery.

Danish clothing tycoon Anders Hoch Povlsen's company want to revitalise the area just off the North Coast 500 trunk road north of Tongue with services that have been "lost" to the community as well as meet growing tourist demand.

Anders Hoch Povlsen has plans to create a community hub in an area just off the North Coast 500 north of Tongue picture: GettyImages

An accompanying document attached to the planning application even shows people practising yoga and also enjoying live music in a new events area.

The spot dates back to the early 1900s with a general store, tea rooms and garage.

READ MORE: Scottish visa proposals really worth looking at, says former Tory MP



By the 1930s it had become famous locally for its bakery, tea room, public transport and haulage enterprise, then was transformed into Burr’s Stores under the ownership of Peter Burr.

It is now home to the community’s Spar store and filling station, while the remaining historic buildings have become derelict.

In an effort to restore the area to its former glory, developer Ben Loyal Ltd for Wildland Ltd – owned by Mr Povlsen – has outlined proposals to transform the “village” into a vibrant destination for locals and visitors alike, while maintaining its historic character.

READ MORE: Scots farmer releases hilarious video of tenant battling to close windblown farm gates



Stated within the full planning application, lodged with Highland Council, the developers outline plans to meet a growing demand for facilities following an influx of tourists venturing to the north, while offering “new and diverse” functions to complement the existing businesses in Tongue.

The developers state: “The proposal is for the renewal of an existing commercial site with business, services, community, tourist, retail, accommodation and food and drink facilities.

“The proposals will return previously lost services to the community and a level of expansion appropriate for the growth of local tourism in the Highlands area.”

If approved, the project will consist of a range of amenities including a restaurant, bakehouse, stonecutters, shop, events space, accommodation for both staff and visitors, new fuel pumps and a microbrewery.

READ MORE: First Look: Racy trailer unveiled for Edinburgh-set feature film Our Ladies



The developers pledge to retain and restore several buildings on the site including the Bakehouse, the Stonecutter’s shed and Dunvarich House – which will form the focal point of the development – along with the construction of several new buildings.

A spokesman for Wildland said: “These plans remain at a very early stage. We look forward to progressing these plans in due course.”

Mr Povlsen has been behind many new developments in the area where he owns several estates.

A celebration was recently held to mark the restoration by the billionaire of a historic North Coast church which had become an eyesore on Scotland's answer to America's route 66.

Wildland Ltd undertook a full restoration of Eriboll Church in Sutherland, costing "six figures."

The church is on the 18,000 acre Eriboll Estate owned by Mr Povlsen, who is Scotland's largest private landowner.

Mr Povlsen, who owns the retailer Bestseller, is said by Forbes to be worth £6.4bn.

He and his wife Anne tragically lost three of their four children in the Sri Lanka Easter bombings.

READ MORE: Outlander quiz: The ultimate knowledge test for diehard fans



They have already put a lot of investment into their estates, including around Tongue where they have created a luxury hotel out of a former manse and repaired the ancient Castle Varrich ruin, which overlooks the village - as well as be involved in plans for a new community health hub for the area.

Mr and Mrs Povlsen believe that the Highlands have been left badly damaged from centuries of overgrazing by sheep and red deer on the estates of more traditional landowners.

They have embarked on an ambitious programme which aims to restore native woodland, peatlands, wetlands and rivers and species on their estates.

It is believed the Povlsens will invest about £50m over the next three years alone on re-wilding projects across their estates, with the promise of further investment over what is considered to be a 200-year project by the family.

The company that promotes the NC500 is also now under the controlling ownership of Wildland Ventures - the firm owned by Mr Povlsen.