Bidwells poised to grow after Perth HQ launch

Property consultancy Bidwells believes it is well-placed for growth after launching its new Scottish headquarters in Perth.

The 180-year-old group relocated from the city’s Atholl Place, its home of more than 30 years, to a new workplace at Broxden House, which was officially opened by Councillor Dennis Melloy, Provost of Perth & Kinross.

It comes as Bidwells’ Scottish division has doubled in size since 2010. The firm recorded turnover of more than £50 million last year, and its arm north of the Border saw record fee income in excess of £5m.

Finlay Clark, the firm’s managing partner in Scotland, said the practice is continuing to expand its team, adding: “We see our new Scotland head office as a real investment in Perth, in Scotland and in the UK property sector.”

Established in 1839, Bidwells has grown to manage more than £5.2 billion in property assets, and it employs 500 people in England and Scotland.