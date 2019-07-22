BFA vows to boost Scottish franchising to £1bn-a-year industry

The British Franchise Association (BFA) has pledged to make franchising in Scotland a £1 billion plus industry by 2021, representing a 25 per cent increase from the current annual implied turnover of £800 million.

The association is to host a series of events, kicking off with Scottish Franchise Week from 9 September.

This will include prospective franchisee and prospective franchisor seminars on 10 September, followed by an educational forum and social evening on 11 September. The "much anticipated" Business Breakfast returns on 12 September with Franchise Opportunities at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow.

BFA boss Pip Wilkins said: “There are so many opportunities in Scotland for a diverse range of franchising systems to thrive and I am particularly determined to ensure that we achieve a new record and boost the industry into the billions in Scotland as soon as possible.

“Franchisees across the UK are reporting 93 per cent profitability and six in ten franchised units turn over more than £250,000. I think this proves that the franchise model, if followed properly, leads to successful, sustainable and profitable businesses. We need to get this message out across Scotland and shout about the huge success stories.”

The latest statistics reported in 2018 showed that the industry was worth £17.2bn to the British economy per annum, up by more than £2bn since 2015, and employs some 710,000 people with just over 50 per cent of these in full-time employment.