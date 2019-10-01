Bellshill-based Edge Testing to hire 100 tech graduates by 2022

Bellshill-headquartered Edge Testing Solutions is encouraging students to consider a career in software testing as it aims to train a further 100 people in the next three years.

The software firm’s Edge Academy is actively promoting testing as a career path to those interested in computer science or the digital sector, even if they hold a degree in alternative subjects.

The two-year programme this summer celebrated its 100th graduate and is targeting a further 100 by 2022.

Edge Academy combines hands-on experience with classroom-based training and is open to school leavers, graduates, and older career changers. Recent graduates include Stuart Dougans, from East Kilbride, and Grant Martin, from Glasgow, who joined after studying mathematics and architecture,respectively.

Testing services director Nadia McKay said: "We are championing software testing as a dynamic career choice while at the same time building a pool of talented testers. The experience that our clients have had with Stuart and Grant as part of the Edge Testing team has been so positive, that it’s helped us secure more business and opened further opportunities for other graduates.

"Edge Academy is popular because each graduate is paid throughout the training and has a job at the end of the two years, so it’s a proven career path."