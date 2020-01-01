Bells Food Group rings in New Year with 30,000 steak pie sales expected

Shotts-based Bells Food Group was expecting to sell more than 30,000 steak pies over the Hogmanay period in Scotland.

It comes after the firm – which also produces cakes and pastry – once again won a contract to supply its Celebration Hogmanay Steak Pie to Asda stores across Scotland. The limited-edition pie, exclusive to the retailer, has been developed for the New Year celebrations.

The limited-edition pie, exclusive to the retailer, was developed for the New Year celebrations. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

The food business also recently took part in Asda’s Supplier Development Academy, a bespoke training programme to help local companies secure and boost their trading potential with the supermarket.

James Drury, national account manager at Bells Food Group, said: “We’re renowned for our traditional Scottish products and the quality of our steak pie range so we’re particularly proud to work with Asda to ensure local people can include our Celebration Pie as part of their Hogmanay celebrations.”

READ MORE: Asda cake deal is sweet news for Bells Food Group

READ MORE: Earning a crust: festive sales leap for Lanarkshire pie-maker



Yvonne McArthur of Asda added: “We’ve a great working partnership with the team at Bells and this has only been enhanced through the company’s participation in our Supplier Development Academy. We look forward to another successful Hogmanay and to helping Bells maximise business opportunities with Asda in the year ahead.”

Bells Food Group, which in April celebrated a deal with Asda to stock four new loaf cake lines in Scottish stores, manufactures 50 tonnes of pastry a week, delivering baked goods to every corner of the UK.

The business started out in 1931, with David Bell, who had worked in the pits as a winding engineman since the early 1900s, keen for his family to prosper – and suggested converting the family “wash-house” into a small bakery.