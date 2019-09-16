Bees buzz into Scottish business park

Occupiers at Strathclyde Business Park have introduced on-site bee-keeping as part of an ongoing commitment to creating sustainable workplaces.

The step is just part of a wider environmental commitment for the business park, which is managed by HFD Property Management Services and is billed as one of Lanarkshire’s biggest business hubs.

The park has teamed up with Plan Bee – a company that aims to protect and preserve the UK’s honeybee population – and now has four beehives and up to 500,000 bees, with staff, school groups and the local community invited to get involved with the bee-keeping and honey-making process. Employees will also be able to sample the bespoke honey created from the hives.

The wider sustainable focus for the park includes efforts to support employees to choose eco-friendly means of transport, with new electric car charging points, for example.

Rosemary Hill, managing director at HFD Property Management Services, said: “We’re excited to see how the partnership with Plan Bee progresses and, with scope to introduce more beehives in future, we hope that this is just the first step in supporting the local ecosystem.”

Alison Bell, operations manager at Plan Bee, said: “The collaborative partnerships at Strathclyde Business Park demonstrate how businesses can work together to make a positive impact, even greater than the sum of their parts.”