Beer firm BrewDog ranked UK’s fastest-growing brand

Maverick beer firm BrewDog has been ranked the UK’s fastest-growing brand, while the brand value of the top 150 names rose by a tenth, according to a new study.

The Ellon-based brewer features in Brand Finance’s latest ranking of the UK’s 150 most valuable brands. BrewDog came in 71st, with its brand value found to be up 89 per cent since last year to reach £1.2 billion, “and shows no signs of slowing down”, Brand Finance said.

“Known for its flavoursome ales and creative packaging, the brand now owns 80 global locations and is expanding rapidly, both here in the UK and abroad, as it seeks new sites in Exeter, and notably announced plans recently for its craft beer hotel concept.”

The brewer in April kicked off another Equity for Punks investment round, looking to raise a fresh £7 million.

Brand Finance said this year’s total brand value for the UK’s top 150 company names rose 10 per cent to £369.1bn, headed by Shell, EY and BP, with brands worth £32.9bn, £18bn and £17.6bn respectively.

Sectors where brand growth increased include professional services, retail, insurance, tourism and leisure, suggesting “resilience” from UK brands in the face of Brexit.

Among firms in these sectors deemed “star performers” were Tesco (up 17 per cent to £8.77bn), Aviva (up 39 per cent to £5.18bn), and British Airways (which saw a jump of 23 per cent to £3.23bn).

Brand Finance – a brand valuation and strategy consultancy – said such brands are buoyed by their global presence and the benefit of established international status “so the notion that Brexit will have a major impact is negligible”.

Brands seen as having a strong online presence also fared well such as Sports Direct (up 40 per cent to £900m) and Asos, which saw an increase of 35 per cent to £1.17bn – while Heathrow Airport was a new addition to the list. However, Marks & Spencer saw its brand value drop 13 per cent to £2.5bn.

David Haigh, chief executive of Brand Finance, said: “It is the best of British brands whose reach already extends beyond the UK that will flourish due to their international presence. This global reach outside of Europe is what will ultimately help sustain momentum and further brand value growth.

“Despite the weaker pound and the ongoing Brexit saga, this year’s UK 150 brands show a surprising level of resilience. Lower petrol prices, cheaper flights and the continued desire to have a holiday are benefiting airline, hospitality and retail brands.”