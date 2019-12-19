BDO to hire record number of trainees in Scotland

Have your say

Accountancy and business advisory practice BDO plans to recruit a record annual intake of trainees in Scotland next year.

The firm is now accepting applications for 25 new roles to be based across its Glasgow and Edinburgh offices.

Its trainees are set to be split across three key programmes: graduate, apprenticeship and ­summer intern.

In the last six months around 400 trainees have joined the practice, along with eight new partners.

Martin Gill, partner and head of BDO in Scotland said: “We are really pleased to announce our largest ever intake of trainees for 2020, demonstrating our ongoing commitment of investing in people.

“We’re proud to attract dynamic and forward-thinking trainees who share our ambitions and will become advisers of the future.”

The accountancy firm, which merged with Moore Stephens at the start of the year, revealed in October that its annual revenues increased by a quarter to £578 million.

READ MORE: Scotland rugby star John Barclay signs for Edinburgh agency