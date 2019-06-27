Bathstore administration: 500 jobs at risk with 132 stores set to close

Have your say

The UK’s biggest bathroom specialist, Bathstore, has entered administration after the company failed to find a buyer.

The administration means more than 500 jobs are at risk with around 400 shop workers and 124 based in the company’s head office in Welwyn Garden City at risk.

Bathstore has entered administration with more than 500 jobs at risk (Photo: Shutterstock)

The company has been loss making after a poor year, which has been attributed to the tough high street retail economy and the collapse in the pound.

29 year old business

The bathroom specialists were set up in 1990 by Patrick Riley and Nico de Beer, but have been owned by American billionaire Warren Stephens since 2014.

In the financial year ending July 2017 the company made a pre-tax loss of £22m with sales of £141m according to Companies House.

Despite a turnaround plan launched last year and a £15m loan from Stephens, the Guardian reported the billionaire was not willing to put in any more cash to save the business prior to this month’s rent day.

No offers for the company

Ryan Grant, the joint administrator, said: "Despite significant investment into the business over the past five years, Bathstore has struggled to overcome the well-documented challenges facing the UK retail sector.

"The appointment was made after several months of difficult trading, and the failure of ongoing talks to find a buyer for the business.

“Bathstore is continuing to trade in administration whilst the administrators seek a buyer."

Customers will be contacted with the majority of outstanding orders due to be fulfilled. All installation services have been cancelled.

No offers have been made for the business as of yet.

The Bathstore branches at risk are listed below:

East Anglia

Cambridge

Huntingdon

Ipswich

Norwich

Peterborough

East Midlands

Bedford

Burton On Trent

Leicester

Lincoln

Northampton

Nottingham Bridgeford

Nottingham Commodore

Greater London

Beckenham

Croydon

Enfield

Ilford

Kingston Upon Thames

Orpington

Ruislip

Southgate

Staines

Surbiton

Sutton

Walton-On-Thames

London

Borehamwood

North Finchley

Wandsworth

Finchley Road

Hammersmith

Islington

Clapham South

Baker Street

Vauxhall

Eltham

Richmond

Wandsworth

Wimbledon

North

Barnsley

Carlisle

Chesterfield

Doncaster

Gateshead

Grimsby

Harrogate

Huddersfield

Hull

Leeds

Newcastle Upon Tyne

Scunthorpe

Sheffield

Shipley

Stockton

York

North West

Bolton

Burnley

Bury

Cheshire

Chester

Crewe

Eastham

Lancaster

Liverpool

Sale

Southport

St Helens

Stockport

Warrington

Wigan

Scotland

Aberdeen

Ayr

Dundee

Edinburgh

Glasgow Clarkston

Glasgow Central

Inverness

Perth

Stirling

South East

Ashford

Aylesbury

Banbury

Basildon

Basingstoke

Bognor Regis

Braintree

Brighton

Camberley

Canterbury

Chelmsford

Crawley

Dartford

East Grinstead

Eastbourne

Farnborough

Fleet

Grays

Guildford

Harlow

Haywards Heath

Hemel Hempstead

High Wycombe

Hitchin

Horsham

Luton

Maidstone

Milton Keynes

Newbury

Oxford

Portsmouth

Reading central

Reading The Point

Redhill

Slough

Southampton

Southend

St Albans

Thanet

Tunbridge Wells

Waterlooville

Winchester

Worthing

South West

Bath

Bournemouth

Bristol Filton

Bristol Clifton

Cheltenham

Chippenham

Christchurch

Exeter

Gloucester

Plymouth

Saint Austell

Swindon

Taunton

Weymouth

Wales

Bangor

Cardiff

Cardiff Penarth

Newport

West Midlands

Birmingham

Cannock

Hereford

Leamington Spa

Newcastle Under Lyme

Nuneaton

Redditch

Solihull

Stafford

Stourbridge

Stratford Upon Avon

Sutton Coldfield

Worcester