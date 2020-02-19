Bargain-hunting and Burns Night help fuel recovery on Scottish high street

Bargain-hunting shoppers helped prop up the fortunes of Scotland’s retailers last month, according to the latest industry snapshot.

Releasing their retail sales monitor for January, the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) and KPMG said total sales had risen 1.3 per cent compared with January 2019, when they had increased by 2.2 per cent.

Sales dipped 0.1 per cent on a like-for-like basis, which strips out the impact from store closures, openings and changes in floor space. However, this is better than the three-month and 12-month average declines of 1.2 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

Total food sales were up by 2.7 per cent last month while total non-food sales nudged up 0.2 per cent. Adjusted for the estimated effect of online sales, total non-food sales increased by 1.1 per cent in January.

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, head of policy and external affairs at the SRC, said: “Like early daffodils, this month’s sales figures bring forward signs of optimism for Scotland’s retailers after a chilly few months.

“Food sales were particularly strong, with Hogmanay and Burns Night celebrations during the period, although it’s likely at least some of the 2.7 per cent increase was the result of inflation. Non-food sales were up by 1.1 per cent with small electricals, DIY items, mobile phones and furniture doing well.

“A portion of those sales were driven by discounting, and so the better performance may translate not into increased but smaller margins. Fashion and footwear sales continued to be sluggish, with a combination of wet weather and customers’ concerns over sustainability appearing to inhibit purchases.

“Retailers are therefore craving certainty, a competitive cost environment, and some encouragement for consumers.”

Challenging

Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, said: “January is typically a challenging month for Scotland’s retail sector, so any rise – however modest – will be a small victory for the industry following an incredibly challenging 2019.

“It’s too early to say with complete certainty that we’re entering a period of renewed consumer confidence, but with total sales increasing by 1.3 per cent compared with January 2019, it’s been a positive start to 2020.

“The data also compares favourably to the UK as a whole, which witnessed fairly static sales growth of just 0.4 per cent.”

He added: “Greater certainty over Brexit has undoubtedly played its part in encouraging shoppers to spend more, but there are some indications that the return to growth is being driven primarily by aggressive sales and marketing activity by high street retailers.”

