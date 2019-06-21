Bank of Scotland fined £45.5m by City regulator

Bank of Scotland has been fined £45.5 million by the City watchdog for failures to disclose information about its suspicions of fraud at its Reading branch.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the bank had failed to disclose information about its suspicions that fraud may have occurred at the Reading-based impaired assets (IAR) team of Halifax Bank of Scotland.

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: "Bank of Scotland failed to alert the regulator and the police about suspicions of fraud at its Reading branch when those suspicions first became apparent. BOS's failures caused delays to the investigations by both the FCA and Thames Valley Police."

More to follow...