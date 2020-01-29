Bank of Scotland closures: Full list of branches closing in Scotland

Lloyds Banking Group has announced plans to shut 56 of it local branches across the UK.

The company said 31 Lloyds, 10 Halifax and 15 Bank of Scotland branches will be shut across the UK as fewer customer choose to bank in stores.

It said the bank branches will close between April and October 2020.

The move is expected to mean staff numbers will be cut by "under 80" as many employees are to be redeployed in other branches.

The following list of bank branches in Scotland have been earmarked for closure:



Bank of Scotland:

Edinburgh Dalry Road

Edinburgh Greenside

Edinburgh Liberton

Edinburgh Tollcross

Galston Loanhead

Tullos Aberdeen

Livingston

Grantown-on-Spey

Turriff

Huntly

Balfron

Kinross

Killin

Auchterarder

A Lloyds Banking Group spokeswoman said: "We are committed to having the largest branch network in the UK and, in addition to our branches, all our customers can also use the Post Office to access their banking locally, alongside our mobile branches which visit many rural communities.

"This is in response to changing customer behaviours and the reduced number of transactions being made in branches."

