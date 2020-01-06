Balfour + Manson executive chairman steps back as legal firm undergoes revamp

Scottish legal firm Balfour + Manson is under new leadership after overhauling its ­senior management structure in the new year.

The practice, previously led by high-profile executive chairman Elaine Motion, now has a senior management team of three partners which took charge on 1 January. ­Litigation partner and personal industry specialist Ann Logan, head of employment Robert Holland and commercial law partner Alan Gilfillan were elected leaders in a free vote of the firm’s 23 partners.

Motion, who headed the historic Brexit case in which the UK Supreme Court ruled Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament was unlawful, remains as chair of the partnership and will focus on a more outward-facing role.

Logan said: “Elaine has done a fantastic job as executive chairman. She was keen to hand on the executive reins as part of a long-term succession planning strategy, while remaining as chair and ­continuing her high-profile client work.”

Motion added: “Ann, Robert and Alan are great lawyers and excellent leaders and I look forward to working with them to build an even stronger future for Balfour + Manson.”

The new management team will be supported by finance director Ken Dineen and director of HR Margaret Peet.

Balfour + Manson was founded in Edinburgh in 1888. It now has a base in Aberdeen and a total of 126 staff.

READ MORE: Eight-figure investment in Greenock tech plant employing 300 people