Babywear brand Cheeky Chompers lands deal with The White Co

An Edinburgh-based baby accessories brand is partnering with international lifestyle firm The White Company to launch two new lines.

Cheeky Chompers has inked a deal that will see exclusive products sold in the global retailer’s stores and on its website from this month.

The capital firm’s Neckerchew and MultiMuslin products have been designed in The White Company’s signature scattered star print pattern. This latest collaboration follows a recent partnership with high-end clothing retailer Joules.

Amy Livingstone, who co-founded Cheeky Chompers with Julie Wilson in 2013, said: “This is a significant development and fantastic news for the continued growth of the brand as we reach even more people across the UK and US with this new collaboration.”

The White Company has 57 UK stores as well as sites in New York, New Jersey and Dublin, and concessions in Harrods and Selfridges.