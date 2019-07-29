Australian app debuts at Edinburgh Festival

Have your say

A workforce-management app is to make its Scottish debut ahead of Edinburgh’s main festival season.

More than 750 staff across 16 capital venues will use the Deputy app for the first time during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, including major venue operator Gilded Balloon.

The product is designed to simplify scheduling, timesheets, tasks and workplace communication for businesses employing hourly-paid workers.

Deputy, headquartered in Sydney, Australia, is aiming to drive expansion in Scotland with a particular focus on the arts, retail, hospitality and healthcare sectors.

The Scottish roll-out follows growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which has seen adoption of the technology in the region more than double in the past year.

David Kelly, general manager of EMEA at Deputy, said: “We want to help make worklife easier for businesses and employees in sectors vital to the Scottish economy.

“We help businesses manage the complexity of shift patterns, track time and ensure workers are paid correctly.”

Katy Koren, artistic director at Gilded Balloon, added: “Carefully managing who is where and when across our multiple venues during the Fringe is vital, but incredibly time-consuming.

“The introduction of the Deputy app into our team this year has changed the game.”