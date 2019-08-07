Assets on the rise at Standard Life Aberdeen

Investment giant Standard Life Aberdeen has booked a steady rise in assets under management and administration as market gains more than offset outflows of client cash.

Releasing its half-year results, the Edinburgh-headquartered group said total assets under management and administration had risen 5 per cent to £577.5 billion with assets on its own platforms up 11 per cent to £66bn.

Adjusted profit before tax came in at £280 million, down from £311m a year earlier.

The firm – created in 2017 through the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management – said cost efficiencies remained on track with actions taken to date delivering some £234m of the £350m per annum targeted.

Chief executive Keith Skeoch said: “We have made good progress in reshaping our business so that it is set up to take advantage of the trends impacting our industry both globally and in the UK.

“We are encouraged by an improvement in our investment performance and a growing number of strategies with positive ratings from investment consultants. We are seeing inflows that are more diverse and are pleased to have retained £35bn of Lloyds Banking Group assets.

“This, combined with lower redemptions and better markets, has helped us to increase assets by 5 per cent to £577bn.

“Our focus on efficiency has delivered more cost savings, which combined with the benefits of share buybacks, has helped to increase earnings per share to 8.9p.”

He added: “We are also building for the future, with our business in China securing a licence to develop a pensions business and our financial advisory business 1825 announcing two acquisitions that will significantly increase its assets, number of advisers and national reach.”

The group said further progress had been made in building a “UK savings ecosystem”, securing £3.5bn of assets from Virgin Money and partnering with Skipton Building Society to provide its customers with access to SLA’s £15bn MyFolio range.

It also highlighted the continued expansion of its financial advice business, 1825, including the acquisitions of the wealth advisory businesses of BDO Northern Ireland and Grant Thornton UK.

The board declared an unchanged interim dividend of 7.3p per share.