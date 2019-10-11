Asda stocks up on Scottish vegan cheese lines

Bute Island Foods has secured a supply contract with supermarket major Asda to produce two new vegan cheese lines.

The deal, which will also result in the creation of four jobs on the Isle of Bute, builds upon an existing relationship between the two parties. Bute Island Foods has been supplying all Asda’s dairy-free cheese since the start of 2018.

Francois Lintermans, Bute Island director, with Yvonne McArthur of Asda Scotland. Picture: Ian Georgeson

The latest cheeses, Asda Free From Blue Alternative and Asda Free from Double Gloucester Alternative with Onion & Chives, will be available in more than 130 stores across the UK.

Bute Island director Francois Lintermans said: “The company has rapidly expanded over the past year to meet the increase in demand for our products, due to consumer awareness of the benefits of eating a plant-based diet, whether for health, ethical or environmental reasons.”

Yvonne McArthur of Asda Scotland added: "We work alongside our suppliers to create innovative, affordable, delicious and high-quality products - and our work with Bute Island Foods on the Free From cheese range is no exception.

"Working closely with the team at Bute Island we’re very proud to be the first retailer to offer a Free From Double Gloucester to our customers across the UK."

