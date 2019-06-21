Asda deal to bring in the dough for McGhee’s Family Bakery

Glasgow-based McGhee’s Family Bakery has created a new range of American-style donuts that will be stocked at Asda stores across the UK.

It marks the first time that the supermarket chain has sold donuts in its premium “Extra Special” range and they will be stocked in 579 stores from this week covering three lines – salted caramel, raspberry and white chocolate, and chocolate indulgence.

Gordon McGhee, managing director of McGhee’s, which was founded in Maryhill in 1936, said: “We are excited to combine our hand craft skills and unrivalled baking heritage to create these extra special donuts exclusively for Asda.”

The new donuts, which will be priced at £1.50 for a box of two, promise customers a "great quality, value alternative to similar products on offer at the popular American high-street donut chains". Krispy Kreme has been growing its presence in Scotland, though individual prices for its popular donuts start at well over £1.

The new donuts were developed with assistance from bakery consultant Mich Turner, an ambassador for the Scottish Baker’s Association. He said: “I am delighted to assist both McGhee’s and Asda to bring these hand-crafted, extra special doughnuts to the market - as an affordable treat.”

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager for Scotland, added: "We are extremely proud of the fact that the donuts are being produced here in Scotland, by an award-winning bakery, and will be enjoyed by customers up and down the UK because they are listed nationally."