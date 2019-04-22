Asda cake deal is sweet news for Bells Food Group

Bells Food Group is celebrating a deal with supermarket giant Asda to stock four new loaf cake lines in Scottish stores.

Marketed under the sub-brand Bells Scotland’s Baker, the new range will comprise four flavours – Scottish Fudge, Madeira, Sultana and Cherry – and be stocked in 52 Asda outlets.

Bells Food Group, which is based in Shotts, Lanarkshire, has been working with the supermarket chain for more than 40 years.

James Drury, national account manager at Bells, said: “The Bells brand is iconic in Scotland and is Scotland’s fourth most recognised food brand. Launching a Scottish range of cakes in the bakery market was a natural step for us.”

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager for Scotland, said: “Our existing and diverse range of Bells products are already hugely popular with customers and these new delicious guilty pleasures will no doubt become a favourite.”