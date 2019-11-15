Around 50 workers to lose their jobs at BiFab yard on Lewis

Around 50 workers are to lose their jobs at the BiFab yard on Lewis as a contract ends.

The fabrication yard at Arnish secured work to build piles for wind farms earlier this year.

But the contract is now coming to an end, with no further work currently available.

Canadian firm DF Barnes acquired BiFab's three yards - at Arnish and Burntisland and Methil in Fife - last year in a Scottish Government-backed rescue package, amid fears they would close for good.

• READ MORE: Why are Scottish windfarms being built 7,000 miles away instead of Fife? – Dr Richard Dixon

A DF Barnes spokesman said: "DF Barnes has been successful in securing new work for BiFab and, with the support of our great workforce, has brought jobs back to Arnish and Methil.

"We are very confident that more will follow."