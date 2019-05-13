Architect to transform Inverness Castle into tourist attraction

It is an historic site that has been the location of a castle since the 11th century, but has in recent years housed Inverness’s courts service.

Now the transformation of 170-year-old Inverness Castle into a tourist attraction is a step closer after an architect was appointed to oversee the project.

Edinburgh and Forres-based LDN Architects have been appointed to the project, which has seen art galleries, museum displays, shops, restaurants and hotel accommodation proposed for the site. The development forms part of the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal, which is a joint initiative supported by up to £315 million investment from the UK and Scottish governments.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) is preparing to vacate the castle and move to a new building elsewhere in the city.

The castle that exists today was built in 1836 by Edinburgh architect William Burn. It was used as a court house and prison in the style of a castle and has housed the court ever since.

However, the castle is built on the site of an 11th-century defensive structure, which was demolished after it was attacked by the Jacobite army in 1745.

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said: “These appointments mark another important step forward in progressing the development of Inverness Castle. It will help to revitalise the city centre, as well as the wider Highlands, benefiting both locals and tourists.”

In April 2017 the north tower of the castle was opened to the public as a viewing point, offering views over the city and the Great Glen.