Architect Halliday Fraser Munro builds with new Glasgow base

Halliday Fraser Munro, the architect behind the Barclays Campus at Buchanan Wharf, has expanded its Glasgow presence on the back of project wins worth more than £200 million.

The Aberdeen architectural and planning practice has created 12 further jobs after securing a series of construction contracts in the schools, commercial and residential building sectors.

To accommodate growth, the firm has moved its Glasgow team to larger premises at Queen’s House, St Vincent Place, close to the Glasgow City Council headquarters and a number of key clients.

It expects to create an additional six roles, with a further £100m of new developments set to start over the next year.

The practice is delivering the Barclays Campus, comprising more than one million square feet of Grade A office space, residential accommodation, cafes, a creche and public spaces.

MD David Halliday, who is based in Glasgow to oversee further portfolio growth, said: “With a steady pipeline of work coming on stream for Glasgow and the surrounding area, it was clear that we needed to invest in a larger permanent base here.

“Buchanan Wharf is not only a transformational project for Glasgow; it also represents the largest single project that our practice has carried out in the city to date.

"We believe the confidence that Barclays has shown in Glasgow will be a key driver for further developments, triggering progress on many projects which have been sitting on the drawing board for years.”