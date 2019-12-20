Archangels offloads stake as Bellshill's Critiqom sold to Opus Trust

Bellshill-headquartered document outsourcing specialist Critiqom has been sold in a move that sees Archangels, the business angel investment group, dispose of its 25 per cent holding.

Critiqom, which has manufacturing operations both at Bellshill and in Warrington, Cheshire, has been bought by Leicester-based Opus Trust Communications for an undisclosed sum.

Archangels first invested in Critiqom in 2005 and since then the company has grown to become a national provider of a variety of document mailing services.

Niki McKenzie, investment director at Edinburgh-based Archangels, said: “Critiqom has been a valued member of the Archangels portfolio for many years and it is clear that its next strategic step forward should be as part of Opus Trust Communications.

“We wish the whole Critiqom team further success as they embark on the next stage in the company’s development,” she added.

Charles Sweeney, chief executive of Critiqom, said: “We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of Critiqom by Opus Trust Communications. This wasn’t just about shared skills and capabilities, but more importantly about shared values.

“We wanted to identify a business that would enhance our offering and put our customers’ needs first. Opus Trust were an obvious choice and we are very much looking forward to starting a new exciting chapter as part of the Opus Trust Communications family.”

