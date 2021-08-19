Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The 16-year-old is the latest recruit to the team after embarking on a four-year trainee programme, encouraged by his local high school to explore his passion for carpentry.

Jerba is officially recognised by Volkswagen as a Motorhome Qualified Converter, the only firm in Scotland with this qualification.

Happy camper: Calum is enjoying his apprenticeship

The former Knox Academy student left school in May and is on the cusp of completing the interior furnishing of his first campervan under the watchful gaze and stewardship of lead carpenter, Ian Adkins. Calum is also working alongside his dad, Operations Manager Alan Winter, who has been with the North Berwick-based firm since October 2018.

He said: “I’ve always liked working with my hands, for years I have been riding and repairing trials motorcycles, and so when I was told about this opportunity, I knew this was a great chance for me to pursue this passion of mine further.

“I get to do things that I never thought I would get the chance to do. The van I am working on will be the very first I have helped complete from scratch. It’s been a really great experience learning how to fit and cut the interiors of these vans.”

Calum is proud of the work he is doing at Jerba

Dad Alan added: “I am so proud to see him getting on so well at his apprenticeship. I wasn’t aware of him getting the apprenticeship until after he told me. This is such a great opportunity for him to learn and grow in the craft.”

Father and son team: Alan and Calum Winter