Angus wind farm Inch Cape powers up with new director

Green energy supplier Red Rock Power has made a key appointment to its Inch Cape offshore wind project as it pushes ahead with development.

The Edinburgh-headquartered business, which focuses on renewable and sustainable energy developments in the UK and Europe, has named Adam Ezzamel as project director of the proposed wind farm, located off the Angus coastline in the North Sea.

Ezzamel, who previously held roles at energy groups such as Shell and Vattenfall, brings more than ten years of experience working on major UK and Scottish offshore wind projects, including Aberdeen Bay and Neart na Gaoithe.

Inch Cape – owned by Red Rock Power subsidiary Inch Cape Offshore – is consented for up to 72 turbines off the coast of Angus and has an existing grid connection at the former Cockenzie coal power station in East Lothian.

Red Rock Power chief executive Guy Madgwick said: “Inch Cape is a strong, viable proposition and we are committed to completing the wind farm.

“Adam’s appointment comes as we look to accelerate our plans and his experience will prove invaluable as we continue to progress with the project.”

Ezzamel added: “In Inch Cape lie significant opportunities and I look forward to working with the team, supply chain and stakeholders as we work towards bringing the wind farm to fruition.”

Red Rock Power is a wholly-owned UK subsidiary of SDIC Power Holdings Co, which is based in Beijing and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

READ MORE: Parkmead on hunt for deals after return to full-year profit

READ MORE: SSE plays up green credentials after first-half profit hike: shares rise