Angus oilfield services firm creates jobs and increases fleet ten-fold

Oilfield services firm RMEC has invested a six-figure sum to add a second testing bay to its Angus facility.

The company, headquartered at Cotton of Pitkennedy by Forfar, has purchased more than £1 million of rental equipment over the past two years, increasing its fleet ten-fold to maximise international growth.

RMEC has also hired two support staff, taking total headcount to 43, and enrolled 16 of mechanical and pressure control engineers onto a specialist training programme.

The investment has included the installation of a “state-of-the-art” surface-mounted test bay for hydrostatic and high-pressure gas testing.

This allows two assessments to be run simultaneously and boosts testing efficiency, helping RMEC to capitalise on increasing client demand.

MD Bryan Fagan said: “Our double test bay facility is a significant investment and part of our business plan to ensure we are well positioned to deliver a higher standard of maintenance and re-certification services to our clients, while maximising the full potential of the secure space the RMEC location offers us.

“This flexibility we have to perform 24-hour working and use of both high-pressure hydrostatic and gas testing simultaneously is a real differentiator and we believe we are one of only a few companies in the North-east of Scotland who can deliver this.”

