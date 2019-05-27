Angus 3D printer scales up with first hire

A 3D printing start-up has hailed the next stage of its growth strategy after hiring its first employee to scale up production.

Angus 3D Solutions, whose clients include WL Gore, Johnstons of Elgin, and a Formula 1 team, has recruited engineer John MacLeod as its first workshop technician.

The Brechin-based manufacturer said the new addition would help to boost production volumes while allowing founder and MD Andy Simpson more time to liaise with clients.

MacLeod, who previously worked as a service engineer at Concept Group, will be responsible for preparing, operating and maintaining the firm’s “cutting-edge” 3D printing and vacuum-casting equipment.

Following the award of a £175,000 grant by Zero Waste Scotland in October, the start-up bought a Markforged Metal-X machine, believed to be the world’s most advanced metal 3D printer and the first to be made commercially available in the UK.

It is capable of creating mechanical parts quicker and more cheaply than traditional manufacturing methods, while producing less waste.

Simpson said: “John’s start marks a significant step in Angus 3D Solutions’ growth.

“He brings additional skills and experience to the small team and his contribution will help in the future development and growth of the business.

“Having him on-board allows me to further develop the business and in turn enable us to expand and recruit more employees.”