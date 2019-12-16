Anderson Strathern investment arm names new chief executive

Anderson Strathern Asset Management, the financial planning and investment firm owned by Scottish legal firm Anderson Strathern LLP, has hired Graham Clark from Adam & Company as its new chief executive.

Clark was a director at Adam & Company and its head of financial planning. Anderson Strathern Asset Management’s previous chief, John Brett, is becoming chair, while James Glass has been hired from Pannells Financial Planning (formerly PKF) in Edinburgh as a chartered financial planner.

He will work closely with fellow chartered financial planner Anna Gratwick and financial planner Neil Cameron. Anderson Strathern Asset Management’s headcount is now up to 19 and the firm intends to seek further hires in 2020.

Brett said: “Getting someone of Graham’s calibre on board is a real coup for Anderson Strathern Asset Management. He brings strong expertise in financial planning, investment management and risk management, coming in from one of the country’s top private banks.”

Clark said: “Strong financial planning and multi-asset solutions characterise the requirements of our client base, set against a backdrop of regulatory change and some current economic uncertainty. We’re confident we have just the right team in place to guide our clients through the financial thicket.”

