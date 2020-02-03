Anderson Strathern hires property director from Simpson & Marwick

Scottish legal firm Anderson Strathern has appointed a new director after “unprecedented growth” in its residential property team.

Jemma Richardson joins the law practice from property outfit Simpson & Marwick, strengthening Anderson Strathern’s offering in Edinburgh and East Lothian.

She has extensive expertise in the premier residential property market, having represented a wide variety of individuals and commercial clients in residential sale and purchase transactions over the last decade.

Richardson will work alongside head of residential property Sara Jalicy and head of East Lothian operations Graham White.

Anderson Strathern’s client base includes the Scottish Government, Ineos and Buccleuch Estates.

Jalicy said: “Jemma has acted in the purchase and sale of some of Edinburgh and East Lothian’s finest private homes and we are thrilled to have her experience on the team.”

Richardson added: “Anderson Strathern is viewed as one of the main players on Scotland’s residential property scene, has a fantastic client base, is highly respected by industry peers and I look forward to supporting the team’s next phase of growth.”