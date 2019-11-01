Anderson Anderson Brown analyse Scottish deals market in 2019

The Scottish deals market has stayed the course, despite the backdrop of political uncertainty during Brexit negotiations.

Chartered accountants and business advisory firm Anderson Anderson Brown say that despite the obstacles, 2019 was a good year for closing business deals.

Lyn Calder and Chris Thompson analyse 2019 deals.

Political, regulatory and economic uncertainty has seen some buyers think twice before acquiring in 2019.This uncertainty has played a role in the 10 per cent decline in sales volumes in the first half of the year compared to the same half in 2018.

Despite this, small cap deals - making up 70% of Scottish deals - are up three per cent on 2018 figures.

Chris Thompson, Senior Manager in the Corporate Finance team at Anderson Anderson Brown, says this demonstrates "a resilient SME deals market reflected in the healthy pipeline of active transactions."

Lyn Calder, AAB Corporate Finance Partner and Head of Deals for the Central Belt, told The Scotsman: "AAB has for a long time had a reputation for creating transactions, matchmaking buyers and sellers and driving M&A activity in our market."

AAB has been working hard across all sectors - from oil and gas through to healthcare, engineering, media, food and drink and beyond. Find out more about deals in these sectors from Chris and Lyn in the video above.