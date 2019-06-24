Amaris checks in key hires as it targets 50-hotel portfolio

Have your say

Hotel and investment manager Amaris Hospitality has unveiled a trio of senior appointments as it chases ambitious targets to expand its portfolio to 50 sites.

The Glasgow-headquartered group, which was acquired by pan-European property investor LRC Group last year, has made key appointments at senior management level across its finance, asset management and property divisions.

This comes as the hospitality group continues to target an overarching goal of adding “at least” a further 20 hotels to its 30-strong portfolio, which it first announced last year.

Amaris has appointed Barry Patton as finance director, with overall management responsibility for internal and external financial affairs. He previously spent ten years in the role for Intel in Ireland.

Newly appointed head of asset management, Paul Harnedy, will oversee the performance of the group’s Accor division.

Harnedy most recently held the position of regional vice president of operations at Interstate Hotels and Resorts, leading a portfolio of 19 Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn hotels.

Meanwhile Kris Legg has been appointed as head of property to manage strategic capital investment and refurbishments for the group’s hotel estate.

His previous hospitality experience includes working as director of property at Kew Green Hotels.

Amaris Hospitality’s 30 hotels trade under the Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, DoubleTree by Hilton, Mercure and Ibis Styles brands, with 5,000 rooms between them.

The group last year bought seven Hilton-branded hotels from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, including DoubleTree by Hilton sites at Edinburgh Airport and in Bellshill.

Managing director Peter Stack said: “We now have in place who are key to further enhancing our track record of operational excellence and meeting our ambitious business growth objectives in the future.

“As these appointments underline, our leadership team includes individuals with unparalleled experience in developing and delivering strategies to position and transform hotel assets and brands and ultimately enhance their value.

“Our strategic focus on delivering exceptional best-in-brand customer experiences, superior performance and smart investments has helped Amaris Hospitality to grow and develop our portfolio and we have ambitious plans to add at least another 20 hotels to our portfolio in the future.”