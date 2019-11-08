All the winners from Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards 2019

Have your say

A host of winners were celebrating success at The Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards 2019

Held last night in the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa in Polmont, the event recognised the achievements made by businesses, big and small, in the last 12 months.

Hosted by radio presenter Ewen Cameron, the evening saw Forth Skip Repair and Refurbishers collect the ultimate accolade – Outstanding Achievement of the Year, having earlier won the New Business of the Year.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to John Cooper of Bonnybridge-based Storage UK.

Entertainment during the evening came from local young people, members of the Grangemouth Project Theatre group and Jasmin Milne, who delighted the appreciative audience.

The full list of winners is:

Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Craig McGuinness of ThermaTech

Finalist: Conor Robertson of Torwood Garden Centre

Growth Business of the Year, sponsored by Alexander Dennis

Winner: LOC Hire

Finalists: Carrie Southerton Dog Photography, KM Fitness, Torwood Garden Centre

Company CSR Initiative of the Year

Winner: Torwood Garden Centre

Finalists: Central Demolition, IKM Consulting, LOC Hire

Digital/Technology Development Award

Winner: Water & Pipeline Services

Finalists: Lynkeos Technology, MacIsaac

Employer of the Year

Winner: Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa

Finalists: M&S Simply Food at FVRH, Water & Pipeline Services

Entrepreneur of the Year

Winner: Dan Wharton of LOC Hire

Finalists: Craig MacDonald of Wee Heroes, Dr David Mahon of Lynkeos Technology Ltd, Kayleigh McCann of KM Fitness, Michael Hutchinson of MH Physiotherapy

Independent Business of the Year

Winner: Finnegans

Finalists: Hogan’s Fine Food Company, RAGS Cleaning Services, Torwood Garden Centre

Large Business of the Year, sponsored by Install Solar

Winner: Ballantine Castings Ltd

Finalists: IKM Consulting, Torwood Garden Centre

Leisure/Retail Business of the Year

Winners: Wee Heroes/Transcend Escape Rooms and Torwood Garden Centre

Finalists: Chintys Ltd and Harbro Events

New Business of the Year, sponsored by LOC Hire

Winner: Forth Skip Repair and Refurbishers Ltd

Finalists: Harbro Events, MacIsaac, Wee Heroes/Transcend Escape Rooms

SME Business of the Year, sponsored by Business Gateway

Winner: Water and Pipeline Services

Finalists: Kingdom Coatings Scotland Ltd, LOC Hire and Maclean & Walker

Highly Commended: IKM Consulting, Hogan’s Fine Food Company and Conor Robertson of Torwood Garden Centre

Lifetime Achievement Award: John Cooper

Outstanding Achievement of the Year: Forth Skip Repair and Refurbishers Ltd