Aggreko sees underlying profits power up

Glasgow-headquartered temporary power specialist Aggreko, one of Scotland’s largest industrial companies, said it expects its full-year earnings to meet market expectations after seeing revenues fall in its first half.

The business - which is supplying the likes of the Rugby World Cup in Japan and Solheim Cup this year - said group revenue fell by 10 per cent to £768 million in the six months to 30 June, or by 4 per cent on an underlying basis.

Pre-tax profit was up by 2 per cent, or 9 per cent on an underlying basis, at £60m. Dividend per share was flat at 9.38p.

Aggreko was established in the Netherlands in 1962 and took its moniker from the combination of the Dutch word for generator - "aggregaten" - and the name of founder Luc Koopmans.

Last year it secured a key $200 million (£164m) supply contract for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Chief executive Chris Weston said today: "We have had a good start to the year and are on track to deliver full-year earnings in line with market expectations. Focus on delivery in our key sectors, combined with operational and cost efficiencies and the benefit from our investments in systems, has delivered improved profitability.

"We continue to innovate to meet our customers' evolving needs through the energy transition, and during the period we launched the Y.Cube, our new modular and mobile energy storage system. Progress on receivables has also been encouraging, particularly in Africa, and this all underpins our confidence in achieving our mid-teens [return on capital employed] target in 2020."