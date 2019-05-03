Accountancy firm hails involvency milestone

Have your say

An accountant at Edinburgh-based Aver Chartered Accountants has become a qualified insolvency practitioner.

Gordon Grieve, who has been a member of the Aver team since 2014, passed the Joint Insolvency Examination Board’s corporate insolvency and personal insolvency exams in one sitting.

He is one of only two Scottish candidates last year to pass both exams in a single sitting.

The results mean Grieve, who was admitted as a chartered certified accountant in 2017, can now submit an application to become a licensed insolvency practitioner.

His progress was welcomed by Aver’s management team.

Director Bill Cleghorn said: “Aver, which this year celebrates its tenth anniversary, is established as one of Scotland’s few practices specialising exclusively in forensic accountancy and corporate recovery.

“We are constantly working to improve the quality of service we can offer. Success such as Gordon’s increases the depth of expertise we can

make available to our clients.

“We look forward to supporting Gordon, and the rest of the team, in their future accomplishments.”