Accountancy and taxation bodies roll out new joint qualification

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (Icas) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT) have formed a partnership and launched a new joint qualification.

The new “strategic” partnership is said to build upon the “existing strong relationship” between the two professional bodies, which have a history of collaboration in a number of areas.

The joint programme, which will be available from September, allows students to study for both the CA (chartered accountant) and CTA (chartered tax adviser) qualifications at the same time. Those people undertaking the new programme will be able to fast track their studies and become a specialist in tax and accountancy in about three years.

Bruce Cartwright, chief executive of Icas, said: “This new joint CA CTA programme will deliver benefits to both students and employers and builds upon the proud history of collaboration between our two institutes.”

Peter Fanning, chief executive of CIOT, added: “Collaborating on the CA CTA programme is the logical next step in a growing relationship between CIOT and Icas.

“The programme offers students and their employers another path to chartered status in both tax and accounting with the highest professional standards in both disciplines.”

Once successfully completed, students will be able to use the dual CA CTA designation and be eligible to apply for dual membership of the two professional bodies.

The joint programme will allow students to specialise in one of three areas of tax: owner-managed businesses, major corporates and indirect taxation.

Members of Icas with an ITP qualification will also be able to apply to become a member of the CIOT.