Accelerator Elevator opens entries for 2020 awards programme

Business accelerator Elevator is seeking “pioneering” entrepreneurs and businesses for its awards programme.

The 2020 Elevator Awards include three new categories: Founder of the Year, Social Enterprise of the Year and Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Entries for the awards, supported by Royal Bank of Scotland, are open until 16 March, with finalists to be announced in April.

Elevator CEO Gary McEwan said: "Our emphasis for 2020 is to recognise people, businesses and products which are making an impact on Scotland’s economy.

"More and more we are witnessing the younger generation break the glass ceiling and devote their time and energy to build successful businesses, along with those who are hungry to give back through new ways of thinking.

“I urge individuals and companies to be brave; apply for the recognition you deserve as we celebrate the depth and breadth of talent across Scotland.”

Russell Whyte, director of commercial banking at Royal Bank of Scotland, added: “Recognising the importance of entrepreneurial spirit and passion, the awards celebrate the significant contribution that positive leaders and companies of all scale make to the region.

“This is what shapes the future direction of our economy, so it is crucial that we foster this enthusiasm and give credit to the hard work that is evident right now.”