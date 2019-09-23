AccelerateHER ties up with global tech network to boost female-founded companies

Have your say

An awards and events platform that champions Scotland’s female-founded businesses has partnered with a global network for gender inclusion in the tech sector.

AccelerateHER, operated by investment firm Investing Women, has teamed up with a London group of the same name to give Scottish companies access to a wider international network of tech industry contacts.

London-based AccelerateHER, which had no prior link to its Scottish namesake before the partnership, is supported by Microsoft, Intel Capital and Henkel X and operates on a global scale.

On the back of the new agreement, Scottish-based AccelerateHER Awards finalists will travel to New York and Boston to meet with top tech entrepreneurs and investors.

The finalists include the founders of SnapDragon, Criton, Game Doctor, Biotangents and CogniHealth.

Investing Women founder and chief executive Jackie Waring said: “We’re delighted to announce this exciting partnership, which provides a fantastic opportunity to expand our awards platform AccelerateHER on a global scale.

“Accessing an international network of globally renowned entrepreneurs will be hugely beneficial to our Scottish AccelerateHER female founders. This will continue to grow the prominent global connections we have established through Investing Women.”