About 300 jobs at risk at struggling Fife furniture firm

About 300 jobs are at risk in Fife as a furniture firm struggles with "significant" cash flow problems.

Workers at Kirkcaldy-based Havelock International have been asked to attended a meeting on Thursday morning where they will be updated by firm bosses.

The business had been bought out of administration last year after the High Street slump dented order numbers.

The union Unite has claimed the shop fitting company is under financial stress.

GMB Scotland organiser Allison Cairns told the BBC: "We have met with management briefly, but we left with more questions than answers.

"Administration has not been confirmed and the workforce will reconvene tomorrow morning at 10am for a further update."

Havelock International makes and fits furniture for shops and public buildings.

Jobs at the firm were reported to have been saved only earlier this month after PrieceWaterhouseCoopers administrators struck a deal with private investment firm Rcapital, which set up a new company renaming Havelock Europa as Havelock International.

Havelock has fitted interiors at several large high-street chains including John Lewis, Primark and Lloyds Bank.

The majority of the firm's 320 staff are based at the Kirkcaldy headquarters.

Ms Cairns said she understood the cash flow problem was due to non-payment of money from a contractor in Aberdeen.

"We believe this is a viable employer, we are told that the orders books are in good shape, but there is an immediate need for Havelock's clients to pay their bills so it can pay this workforce and sustain the business," she said.

However, construction firm Robertson Construction has denied they are responsible for Havelock staff not being paid.