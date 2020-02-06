Aberdein Considine strengthens banking team with twin senior appointments

Legal firm Aberdein Considine has bolstered its banking litigation team with a brace of senior appointments, including a hire from Virgin Money.

Natalie Mortimer has joined the Aberdeen-headquartered firm as the head of compliance for the lender services practice group. She has made the move from Virgin Money where she was head of risk, compliance and quality and is said to bring 15 years’ experience in a range of risk related roles in financial services.

In a further senior appointment, Thomas Lillie, who is already a partner with Aberdein Considine, has been promoted to head of legal for the lender services practice group.

Lillie, who qualified as a solicitor in 2009, has 14 years’ experience within the legal sector. He specialises in commercial and financial services litigation and moved to the firm in 2017 to lead its lender services litigation practice in England and Wales.

Aberdein Considine has a network of 19 offices and a headcount of just under 500.

Lillie also holds trustee and non-executive director positions in the charitable and community based financial services sector.

Myra Scott, partner and head of the lender services practice group, said: “Our banking litigation practice has been growing at an incredible pace over the last few years and given the multi-jurisdictional nature of our operations it’s absolutely critical that we invest in and retain the very best legal and financial services talent.”

“Attracting someone of the seniority and calibre of Natalie from a major UK institution reflects the reputation we have built in the financial services industry.

“Thomas is a highly valued and respected member of the team and his promotion is a recognition of his hard work, expertise and commitment.”

