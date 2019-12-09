Aberdein Considine appoints key partner from rival firm

A leading Scottish private client solicitor has joined Aberdein Considine, switching firms from Anderson Strathern.

Partner Aileen Entwistle will be supporting the legal practice’s clients across the Central Belt, specialising in a range of private client practice areas, particularly wills, powers of attorney and inheritance tax planning for high net-worth individuals.

She also has specific expertise in executry administration and trusts for both private and charity clients.

Entwistle graduated with an honours degree in law from the University of Strathclyde in 2002, and having completed her diploma in legal practice in 2003, she has focused primarily on private client work over the past 15 years.

Managing partner Jacqueline Law said Entwistle’s appointment was an vital one as the firm shapes up to meet the future needs of its clients.

She said: “Aileen is highly respected in what is an increasingly demanding area of law. In the years to come, Scotland will experience the greatest transfer of personal wealth in its history as the baby boomer generation seeks to prudently transfer wealth and assets to the next generation.

“Therefore, private client work is growing at a significant pace for the firm, and Aileen will be a huge asset to both Aberdein Considine and our clients.”

Following a number of acquisitions the firm now has 19 offices and a headcount of around 500, with a strong focus on expanding its legal teams and specialisms.

